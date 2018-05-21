  • Smoke visible for miles from house fire

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Chopper 11 is headed to a reported fire in Brackenridge.

    Smoke can be seen for miles.

    Related Headlines

    We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    PHOTOS: Smoke visible for miles from house fire

    The fire was reported on 7th Avenue.

    It appears to be a house that is on fire.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smoke visible for miles from house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    New traffic signal on Parkway North part of bigger pilot project

  • Headline Goes Here

    Men tackle bank robbery suspect, hold him until police get there

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grenfell Tower survivors weep as inquiry begins in London

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homicide detectives called to shooting scene not far from police station