BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Chopper 11 is headed to a reported fire in Brackenridge.
Smoke can be seen for miles.
Related Headlines
We're working to get more information, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
PHOTOS: Smoke visible for miles from house fire
The fire was reported on 7th Avenue.
It appears to be a house that is on fire.
TRENDING NOW:
- Photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding released by royal family
- Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction
- Lawyers for man charged in local officer's death claim he wasn't shooter
- VIDEO: Therapy Dog Mauled to Death, Veteran Owner Heartbroken
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}