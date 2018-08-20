PITTSBURGH - The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, held a protest outside the Pittsburgh Diocese and Greensburg Diocese headquarters Monday.
The protest came after Pennsylvania's grand jury report on sexual abuse by Catholic priests was released last week.
Protesters and survivors confronted Pittsburgh Diocese officials over the handling of sex abuse allegations by the church.
They’re pushing for priests and other church leaders to held accountable for the explosive revelations in the grand jury report released last week.
The group is calling for new legislation to eliminate the statute of limitations on sex abuse cases and for the opening of a two year retroactive window allowing civil cases to move forward even if the statute has expired.
This is what it looked like as @SNAPNetwork reps and survivors confronted a Pittsburgh Diocese spokesman this afternoon pic.twitter.com/aa7SQ87pZx— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) August 20, 2018
After hearing from several abuse survivors, Monsignor Ron Lengwin offered SNAP leaders a 1-on-1 meeting with Bishop David Zubik.
The leaders rejected the offer because it would have been done behind closed doors, not in public or with the media present.
