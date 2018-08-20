  • SNAP to hold protest outside Pittsburgh, Greensburg Catholic Diocese headquarters

    PITTSBURGH - The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, also known as SNAP, will protest outside the Pittsburgh Diocese and Greensburg Diocese headquarters Monday.

    The protests come after Pennsylvania's grand jury report on sexual abuse by Catholic priests was released last week. 

    Organizers say they want more people who have been abused or know someone who has been abused to let police know about it. 

    SNAP also wants prosecutors to pursue more cases against those who commit or conceal child abuse.

    Organizers said more protests are planned this week at other Pennsylvania dioceses.

