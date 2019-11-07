BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A threat posted through Snapchat is leading to an increased police presence Thursday at Beaver Falls Middle School, Big Beaver Falls Area School District officials said.
The threat was posted by a middle school student and the school district found out about it Wednesday evening, according to the district's website.
State and local police were called to investigate, district officials said.
Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn new details about the threat. She's LIVE from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh's 2019 Light Up Night festivities include performance by Adam Lambert
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}