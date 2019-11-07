  • Snapchat threat has Beaver Falls Middle School increasing police presence

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A threat posted through Snapchat is leading to an increased police presence Thursday at Beaver Falls Middle School, Big Beaver Falls Area School District officials said.

    The threat was posted by a middle school student and the school district found out about it Wednesday evening, according to the district's website.

    State and local police were called to investigate, district officials said.

    Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn new details about the threat. She's LIVE from the Breaking News Desk on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories