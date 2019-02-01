0 Snow causes treacherous conditions across Pittsburgh region

It was a traffic nightmare regardless of where you were driving to or from in the Pittsburgh area Friday morning.

Drives Channel 11 spoke to people who described the conditions as treacherous.

Snow coated the frozen roadways, became matted down, and then turned into a slushy and icy mess.

Allegheny County

The Parkway West in Robinson Township looked more like a parking lot for most of the morning.

Bumper to bumper traffic, brake lights for miles and drivers going roughly 5 mph in the speed lane.

Matt Chillson's 30-minute commute quadrupled.

“I’m going on two hours right now. This is leaving Mercy Hospital. I work overnight there so I stop to go to the bathroom and get food because Google Maps tells me it’s going to take another 50 minutes to get home," Chillson, of Hopewell, said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told Channel 11 crews were out in full force, but bad timing for the storm meant the trucks hit the roads the same time as commuters, and with low temperatures, no matter how much snow fell, it stuck.

“Take it easy. Don’t be grumpy. People going slow just trying to be safe. Getting to where they’re going like you are," Keith Kelly, of Hopewell, said.

Beaver County

