Snow, freezing rain lead to crashes, traffic issues across region

Snow, freezing rain and sleet created treacherous conditions and traffic issues across the region Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County

A Port Authority bus slid into row houses at the corner of Forbes Avenue and Seneca Street in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

The bus slid on ice and jack-knifed.

The Port Authority said no one was hurt in the crash.

In Pittsburgh's Carrick neighborhood, a driver was rushed to a hospital after a salt truck overturned.

Neighbors came running outside when they heard the plow truck hit a utility pole before it went over a retaining wall and overturned into their front yard.

The crash happened on the corner of Steiner Road at Cedar Cove on the border of Baldwin Borough.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle. He told the homeowners he was OK, but there were live wires on the truck.

The homeowners told Channel 11 the driver was alert and they're grateful his injuries weren't worse.

Butler County

Channel 11 Traffic Tracker followed a train of PennDOT plows Wednesday morning from 19 to 79, where they worked to clear the road, staggered across the area.

It took Gayle Gross 45 minutes to drive from Harmony to the Walmart in Cranberry.

"Snow-covered, ice in some areas and just slushy. And people were driving cautiously," Gross said.

Westmoreland County

The snow started falling around 6 a.m. and coated everything quickly.

PennDOT was busy even after the snow stopped. Residents have also been dealing with the cleanup in Irwin.

Business was impacted, too, at the Norwin Barber Shop, where there were a lot of empty chairs Wednesday morning.

"Yes, the weather has affected us. There's usually a lot of people here, getting their hair cut, and cancellation after cancellation after cancellation," said Sherry DiCristofaro, the owner of Norwin Barber Shop.

