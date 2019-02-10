PITTSBURGH - The city of Pittsburgh is preparing for a winter storm that is moving into the area Sunday evening.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The Department of Public Works will begin its overnight work four hours early, at 6 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
>>RELATED HEADLINE: Complicated system to push snow into area Sunday
According to a release, 48 trucks will be deployed through the Monday morning commute.
The city's new Snow Plow Tracker, which returned to service on Jan. 31, will be activated as well.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}