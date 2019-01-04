Snowboarder dies several days after fall at Seven Springs

CHAMPION, Pa. - A snowboarder who was hospitalized after falling at Seven Springs Mountain Resort last month has died, the Cambria County Coroner's Office said Thursday night.
According to WJAC, 35-year-old Matthew Camacho-Cook was snowboarding on Dec. 27 when he fell and hit his head at the Fayette County resort.
At the time of the fall, a Seven Springs spokeswoman said, "Our entire Seven Springs family extends our thoughts, prayers and support to our guest and their family and friends during this difficult time."
Camacho-Cook was pronounced dead Thursday.
