Snowboarder dies several days after fall at Seven Springs

    CHAMPION, Pa. - A snowboarder who was hospitalized after falling at Seven Springs Mountain Resort last month has died, the Cambria County Coroner's Office said Thursday night.

    According to WJAC, 35-year-old Matthew Camacho-Cook was snowboarding on Dec. 27 when he fell and hit his head at the Fayette County resort. 

    At the time of the fall, a Seven Springs spokeswoman said, "Our entire Seven Springs family extends our thoughts, prayers and support to our guest and their family and friends during this difficult time."

    Camacho-Cook was pronounced dead Thursday.

