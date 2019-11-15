Social media leads to arrest of break-in suspect

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Originally Published Oct. 3, 2019
Police in Lawrence County say a man was caught on camera breaking into cars there.
At least two victims put surveillance video of him on Facebook.
The videos got thousands of likes and shares, which helped lead to a quick arrest.
Channel 11 was the only one there as Union Township police brought the theft suspect to court.
Omar Moore had nothing to say to Channel 11, but detectives say he confessed to five car break-ins late last month and surveillance cameras caught his every move.
"He confessed and said he committed the break-ins, breaking into cars because he was broke and didn't have any money," Chief Mark Julian with Union Township police.
Moore told police he's the man in the videos, videos that outraged victims posted to Facebook.
The chief says social media and the help of his community made his job easier.
"I'm very proud of the community, that's what we need these days the community to get involved so we can handle these cases and solve them," Julian said.
Police picked the suspect up on a probation violation Monday night.
He is behind bars, charged with multiple thefts.
