  • Social media threat affecting Carrick High School Monday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A threat circulating on social media has Pittsburgh’s Carrick High School operating on a modified lockdown as a precaution, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman said.

    The social media threat is a photo indicating a potential threat to a school with the initials CHS.

    Related Headlines

    “While we are unable to confirm that CHS is a reference to Pittsburgh Carrick, as an added precaution the school will operate on a modified lockdown tomorrow,” Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said. “Additional school and city police will be on hand to assist with morning arrival.”

    A threat appearing to consist of the same photo and message was made against a high school in New Mexico, Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic learned. A 17-year-old was arrested.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Social media threat affecting Carrick High School Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Popcorn Co. denies citation for mouse infestation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Demolitions, repairs begin for Route 30, collapsed areas: Live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Timeline leading up to Route 30, apartment collapses

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multiple roads in Allegheny Co. closed due to landslides