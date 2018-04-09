PITTSBURGH - A threat circulating on social media has Pittsburgh’s Carrick High School operating on a modified lockdown as a precaution, a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman said.
The social media threat is a photo indicating a potential threat to a school with the initials CHS.
“While we are unable to confirm that CHS is a reference to Pittsburgh Carrick, as an added precaution the school will operate on a modified lockdown tomorrow,” Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said. “Additional school and city police will be on hand to assist with morning arrival.”
A threat appearing to consist of the same photo and message was made against a high school in New Mexico, Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic learned. A 17-year-old was arrested.
