    PITTSBURGH - A threat circulating on social media will affect classes at Carrick High School Monday.

    According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson, the school will be on a modified lockdown.

    A photo post communicates a potential threat with the initials CHS.

    "While we are unable to confirm that CHS is a reference to Pittsburgh Carrick, additional School and City Police will be on hand to assist with morning arrival," said Ebony Pugh, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

