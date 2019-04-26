PITTSBURGH - Moderate to heavy rain will continue through early Friday afternoon.
Rain will taper off, with only a few spotty showers expected, by Friday evening.
Related Headlines
Winds will pick up with gusts to 35 mph as temperatures fall from the lower 60s to mid-50s during the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop off quickly overnight Friday, with some areas starting the day in the 30s Saturday.
Wind chills will be below freezing Saturday morning when you factor in strong winds. Saturday morning could bring some flurries or light snow to areas near Interstate 80 and the ridges and mountains of Indiana County.
If you want to receive ALERTS about weather, please download our WPXI News App.
Saturday afternoon will bring high temperatures in the mid-50s with strong winds, so it will be a cool day.
Showers look to develop Saturday evening. Expect showers Sunday morning, with some light snow along the I-80 corridor and north.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}