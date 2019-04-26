PITTSBURGH - Soggy weather sticks around as we close the week with periods of rain.
Friday’s morning commute will be slow with some steady periods of rain. Windshield wipers will be in full use on your way to work or school.
Rain will become more scattered through Friday afternoon before gradually coming to an end.
Winds will pick up, with gusts to 35 mph as temperatures fall from the lower 60s to mid-50s during the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop off quickly overnight Friday, with some areas starting the day in the 30s Saturday.
Saturday will bring a brief break in the wet weather pattern, but grab your jacket before you head outdoors because temperatures will only recover into the low- to mid-50s.
Rain moves back into the area Saturday night and Sunday, with showers dampening any outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend.
