Air Force father returns from Middle East, surprises daughter at cheer practice

CHIPPEWA, Pa. - It’s been a long six months since Air Force Tech Sgt. Joe Meehan was able to see his daughter, but that all changed Friday night when he returned from a tour of duty in the Middle East.
Meehan and the rest of his squadron arrived at Pittsburgh International Airport around 2 p.m., but he didn’t want his daughter to miss cheerleading practice, so he surprised her at the field.
Tonight on 11 at 11, Michele Newell talks to this emotional father about how much he missed his daughter, and what it means to be back home with family.
