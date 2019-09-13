YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Some charges have been dropped against a Youngwood woman accused of attacking her mother over the volume of a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
A judge dropped the conspiracy and terroristic threat charges against Delores Amorino, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, but she's still facing several other charges.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts for Westmoreland County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
She and her daughter beat Amorino's mother and held her captive for more than two days because she adjusted the volume of the television during a Steelers game in 2017, police said.
Her daughter was found incompetent to stand trial.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find car sought in connection with woman's body found in local park; 2 people detained
- 117 dogs removed from home in largest rescue on record for Animal Friends
- Man killed in crash with sanitation truck on Route 51
- VIDEO: Hundreds of yellow cars show up for boy fighting cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}