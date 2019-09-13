  • Some charges dropped against woman accused of beating mother over volume of Steelers game

    YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Some charges have been dropped against a Youngwood woman accused of attacking her mother over the volume of a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

    A judge dropped the conspiracy and terroristic threat charges against Delores Amorino, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, but she's still facing several other charges.

    She and her daughter beat Amorino's mother and held her captive for more than two days because she adjusted the volume of the television during a Steelers game in 2017, police said.

    Her daughter was found incompetent to stand trial.

