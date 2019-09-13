HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Political signs were torched in Westmoreland County and police are now looking for the arsonist.
The edges of the signs are charred and the grass is burned underneath.
The person responsible set fire to two signs and ripped down two more along Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
All of the signs belonged to Democratic candidates.
"In a climate that's as divided as it seems to be at times," said Ted Kopas (D) a county commissioner, "It's shameful, it's unacceptable and hurts our politics in general."
The county's Republican chairman told Channel 11 whoever is doing this needs to "grow up."
