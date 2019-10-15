PITTSBURGH - Someone has listed the Point State Park Fountain for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
The post, which is clearly a joke, was listed by the seller last week in the Marketplace's garden section.
The seller provided a detailed description of the fountain, saying the "fountain would really add a unique 'wow' factor to any garden."
The seller's asking price for the fountain is $8,640,000.
