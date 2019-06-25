WINDBER, Pa. - Cleanup crews have been at the scene of a coal train derailment in Windber throughout the day Tuesday.
The fire chief in that area said all the derailed cars should be removed by Tuesday night, but cleaning up the spilled coal and repairing the tracks could take weeks.
Officials said about a dozen cars went off the tracks Monday night.
Norfolk Southern officials said they are working to find out what caused the derailment.
