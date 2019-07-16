CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Several fire companies were called to a fire in Fayette County, including one right across the street.
The Sons of Italy in Connellsville has substantial damage to the basement, according to the fire chief.
Just arrived to reported fire at Sons & Daughters of Italy in Connellsville. Fire appears to be out. No injuries. I can smell smoke. Look at the location! Connellsville Twp Volunteer Fire is right across the street! @WPXI pic.twitter.com/JuJAWpTVGD— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 16, 2019
There's also smoke damage in the upstairs of the building along Rogers Avenue.
The fire marshal is looking into what caused it, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious, the fire chief said.
