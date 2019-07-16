  • Fire reported at local social club across street from fire department

    Updated:

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Several fire companies were called to a fire in Fayette County, including one right across the street.

    The Sons of Italy in Connellsville has substantial damage to the basement, according to the fire chief.

    There's also smoke damage in the upstairs of the building along Rogers Avenue.

    The fire marshal is looking into what caused it, but it doesn't appear to be suspicious, the fire chief said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories