  • Source: President Trump's visit to Shell cracker plant postponed

    By: Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump's visit scheduled this week to the ethane cracker plant in Beaver County has been postponed, sources said.

    A source familiar with the situation told the Business Times that the trip, which had been planned for Thursday, has been canceled due to the mass shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

