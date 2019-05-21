PITTSBURGH - A new player is working toward buying one of downtown Pittsburgh’s most visible and longest empty buildings.
Sources familiar with the plan indicate that Johnstown-based Zamias Services, working with an investment partner, is in line as the leading bidder to buy the former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette building, which the newspaper vacated in recent years after it moved its printing operations to a new facility in Findlay Township and its administrative and editorial team to the North Shore.
Calls to Zamias were not returned; the Post-Gazette declined to comment.
There’s no indication of any closed sale but Zamias has been chosen as the final buyer out of a three finalists that one source indicates included North Carolina-based Highwoods Properties.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
