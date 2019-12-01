  • Flames, heavy smoke pour from home on fire

    SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Flames and heavy smoke poured out of a home as fire crews worked to get the blaze under control Saturday night.

    Firefighters were called to the home on Sygan Road around 9:30 p.m.

    Everyone in the home made it out safely, according to first responders.

    The Salvation Army and the Fire Marshal were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

