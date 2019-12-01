SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. - Flames and heavy smoke poured out of a home as fire crews worked to get the blaze under control Saturday night.
Firefighters were called to the home on Sygan Road around 9:30 p.m.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Everyone in the home made it out safely, according to first responders.
The Salvation Army and the Fire Marshal were on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘We should have just let him die’: Police documents reveal details about Terrelle Pryor’s stabbing
- Driver reaches 120 mph, hits officer and crashes after chase through Pittsburgh, police say
- Browns head coach wears 'Pittsburgh started it' shirt to see new Mr. Rogers movie
- VIDEO: Police investigating fiery crash involving car and motorcycle in McKees Rocks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}