  • Police investigating single gunshot fired at S. Greensburg tax office

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after a single gunshot was fired inside a South Greensburg tax office Friday morning.

    Police said there was no intended target, but the owner of the business will be charged.

    This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories