GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating after a single gunshot was fired inside a South Greensburg tax office Friday morning.
Police said there was no intended target, but the owner of the business will be charged.
One single shot was fired inside a S Greensburg tax office this morning. Chief said there was “no intended target” but one man will be charged — the owner of the tax business. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/LI034rEfri— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 8, 2019
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details and watch 11 News at 5 for a full report.
