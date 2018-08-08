South Hills drug bust leads to 2 arrests, seizure of cash, guns

After two months of investigating, Bethel Park police arrested two men accused of running a drug operation out of their home in Park Avenue.
Gabriella DeLuca talks to the police chief about what exactly they found in the home, for 11 at 11.
David Gialanella and Marcus McConnell are both facing a number of drug charges.
The home is just a half mile away from the Bethel Park Police Department.
