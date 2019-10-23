  • 2,200 without power, schools closed in South Hills

    PITTSBURGH - More than 4,000 customers in the South Hills were without power Wednesday, according to West Penn Power. The number dropped to about 2200 people by 11 a.m.

    Areas affected by the outage include Bethel Park, Elizabeth Township, Jefferson Hills, Pleasant Hills, South Park and Upper St. Clair.

    South Park Elementary Center is closed Wednesday because of the power outage, the South Park School District’s superintendent said.

    Gill Hall Elementary School in the West Jefferson Hills School District is also closed, the district’s website said.

    According to West Penn Power’s website, power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

