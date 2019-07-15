  • 18-year-old shot while walking in South Park Township

    SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police were investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot Sunday near Brownsville Road in South Park Township.

    Officers said the bullet hit the man in the left foot.

    County police said they were asked to aid in the investigation by South Park police. 

    Anyone with information is asked to please call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

