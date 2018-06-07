  • South Park students celebrating achievements in engineering

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - Channel 11 continues to be your station for end of the school year coverage.

    Thursday marks the last day for students within the South Park District. 

    There, high schoolers are celebrating a unique honor for achievements in engineering. 

    The district’s high school was among just seven in the state to be recognized as a “Project Lead the Way” Distinguished School. 

    Looking ahead to next year, district officials hope to continue growing the program. 

    South Park students celebrating achievements in engineering

