  • Man arrested during fight in South Side, 2nd incident in a week

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Foxtail Bar on the South Side was the scene of an all-out brawl early Sunday morning, and that's not the only incident.

    On Friday morning, there was another fight in the street in front of the same bar between three men.

    One of the men was Shayheim James of Canonsburg, who was booked into the Allegheny County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and assault.

    The violence has gotten the attention of police, who are using saturation patrols on the South Side.

    Retailers heard about it too and what they told Channel 11's Renee Wallace was certainly surprising. Her live report tonight on Channel 11 at 6:15 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories