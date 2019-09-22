0 3 dead, 4 hospitalized after drug overdoses on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH - Multiple people are dead or in the hospital after being found in several locations on the South Side early Sunday. Police confirmed that it was an isolated drug overdose situation.

RELATED: Police warning of tainted drugs after South Side overdose deaths

The victims reportedly ingested the drugs at a location different from any of the events where orange wristbands were distributed.

BREAKING: Police need your help. Anybody who knows anything about an orange wrist band from Saturday night needs to call police. There are multiple deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred at the SouthSideWorks City Apartments on the @SouthSidePgh #WPXI pic.twitter.com/aCgOuaKrq7 — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019

There's no indication from narcotics detectives, however, what specific drug was ingested.

Investigators said the situation involves a total of seven men: three are dead and four were taken to Mercy Hospital. Police said five men were found in an apartment, and one was in an elevator at a building on Tunnel Boulevard at the South Side Works. Another man was found on the street at the corner of 26th and Carson. One victim called 911 for help around 2 a.m. police said. The men who were taken to the hospital had conditions ranging from serious to critical.

Police said there were no initial signs of any drug paraphernalia or needles found during their investigation.

UPDATE: @PghPublicSafety director confirms that 7 victims so far. Three are dead, the other four victims are hospitable serious and critical condition. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/bZsu4UoxIu — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019

Officers said all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands. Investigators said they had identified multiple venues where events took place involving that color paper bands. However, the victims did not take the drugs at the event, police said.

Hospitals and first responders were alerted around the area to be on the lookout for any patients coming in with orange wristbands or exhibiting the same symptoms as the victims on the South Side as a precaution.

You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Breaking News. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Police were only calling it a medical situation before confirming the drug overdoses.

Police are investigating a medical situation on the South Side:https://t.co/gOKLmS39lB pic.twitter.com/G51ldRgrZl — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 22, 2019

Investigators are asking anyone who attended or knows about this to call police at 412-323-7161.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.