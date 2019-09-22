PITTSBURGH - Multiple people are in the hospital or dead following some sort of party or event on the South Side, according to police.
BREAKING: Police need your help. Anybody who knows anything about an orange wrist band from Saturday night needs to call police. There are multiple deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred at the SouthSideWorks City Apartments on the @SouthSidePgh #WPXI pic.twitter.com/aCgOuaKrq7— Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 22, 2019
Police said the situation involves a total of seven people: three are dead and four are in the hospital. Police said five people were found in an apartment, and one was in an elevator.
Officers said all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands and the situation occurred at an apartment building at the South Side Works on Tunnel Boulevard.
Right now, police are only calling this a medical situation.
Police are investigating a medical situation on the South Side:https://t.co/gOKLmS39lB pic.twitter.com/G51ldRgrZl— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) September 22, 2019
Investigators are asking anyone who attended or knows about this party or event involving orange wristbands to call police at 412-323-7141.
