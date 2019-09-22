  • 3 dead, 4 hospitalized in medical situation at South Side apartment building

    PITTSBURGH - Multiple people are in the hospital or dead following some sort of party or event on the South Side, according to police. 

    Police said the situation involves a total of seven people: three are dead and four are in the hospital. Police said five people were found in an apartment, and one was in an elevator.

    Officers said all of the victims were wearing orange wristbands and the situation occurred at an apartment building at the South Side Works on Tunnel Boulevard.

    Right now, police are only calling this a medical situation.

    Investigators are asking anyone who attended or knows about this party or event involving orange wristbands to call police at 412-323-7141.

