PITTSBURGH - One juvenile was taken to the hospital and another man ran off after they carjacked a man on East Carson Street and then crashed into a retaining wall in Knoxville, according to police.
Officers were called just after 4 a.m. by a man who said he was robbed by two men after he parked his car. He told police one of them appeared to have a gun under his shirt.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The pair took the man's car and drove off. The vehicle was spotted a short time later in the Knoxville neighborhood where it crashed, police said.
The two males ran off and police were able to catch the juvenile. He was treated at UPMC Children's Hospital before he was arrested. Police are still searching for the other man.
TRENDING NOW:
- President Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh on Wednesday open to public
- JuJu hypes Steelers locker room with surprise gift
- 400 homes, businesses without gas in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Man accused of luring child into his home, but some neighbors don't agree with charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}