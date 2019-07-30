PITTSBURGH - One person was found shot Tuesday morning outside a Pittsburgh South Side Slopes home that's listed on several vacation rental websites.
The shooting was reported about 6:15 a.m. on Cobden Street. Police were alerted to it by a Shotspotter notification.
Officials said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the home. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police confirm 3 people were detained for questioning. Not necessarily considered suspects. Neighbors heard upwards to 10 gun shots this morning. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gs2RpKqUct— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 30, 2019
Investigators learned there had been a party at the home Monday night that lasted into Tuesday morning.
The home is listed on Airbnb, as well as VRBO.
Three people were detained for questioning, police said. They are not considered suspects at this time.
In June, a shooting during a graduation party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s Hill District left two people dead and one other person hurt.
