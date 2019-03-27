SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Some parents in the Southmoreland School District are upset after the school board voted to bring in an outsourced company for its special education employees and paraprofessionals.
The district says 20 employees will have the choice to either apply with the outsourced company or take a severance package.
Channel 11 is talking to one mom who says this is having a much greater impact than just a change of employer, and is worried her son’s progress could be in jeopardy.
TRENDING NOW:
- Tractor-trailer overturns, sending cab off I-79; traffic backups building
- Pittsburgh City Council passes controversial gun legislation in initial vote
- Police need help identifying young boy found wandering along street
- VIDEO: DUI Suspect Sprayed Axe Into His Mouth To Cover Smell Of Alcohol, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}