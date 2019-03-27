  • Local school district decides to outsource special education

    SCOTTDALE, Pa. - Some parents in the Southmoreland School District are upset after the school board voted to bring in an outsourced company for its special education employees and paraprofessionals.

    The district says 20 employees will have the choice to either apply with the outsourced company or take a severance package. 

    Channel 11 is talking to one mom who says this is having a much greater impact than just a change of employer, and is worried her son’s progress could be in jeopardy. 

