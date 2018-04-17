  • Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine trouble

    Updated:

    UPDATE 12:30 PM

    Passengers said a piece of the engine blew and broke a window, causing a woman to be partially sucked out of the jet in mid-flight, WCAU reported.  

    The woman was rushed to the hospital.  There is no word on her condition. 

    Passengers on the flight are posting photos from the plan on social media. 

     

    UPDATED 12:15 PM

    A Southwest Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday after an issue was reported with one of the plane's engines. 

    Firefighters and other emergency vehicles are seen outside a Southwest Airlines plane on the airport tarmac.

    The flight originated out of New York City and was headed for Dallas. 

    Passengers walked off the plane on the tarmac at the airport. It wasn't immediately known if anyone on board was injured.

    Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration and Southwest Airlines weren't immediately returned.

    The Associated Press contributed to the report.

