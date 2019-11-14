  • Space heater blamed for starting house fire in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - A space heater is being blamed for starting a house fire in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

    The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story home in the 2200 block of Zephyr Avenue.

    Dozens of firefighters arrived and have been containing the flames for nearly two hours.

    Fire officials said the homeowner, her daughter and two pets – a turtle and a dog – were inside the home when the flames broke out. 

    They all made it out safely, and Channel 11's Amy Hudak spotted the fire chief carrying her turtle out of the house.

     

