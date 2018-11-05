  • SpaceX mannequin astronaut 'Starman' passes mars on never-ending journey

    SpaceX has updated the status of the mannequin astronaut it launched into space.

    In a tweet, the aerospace company says 'Starman' has already passed Mars.

    SpaceX says its mannequin is headed to a "restaurant at the end of the universe."

    'Starman' was launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida in February. 

    The mannequin is riding in the driver's seat of a Tesla Roadster.

    SpaceX says this trip will help test the SpaceX space suit and prepare for human flights.
     

