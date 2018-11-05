SpaceX mannequin astronaut 'Starman' passes mars on never-ending journey

SpaceX has updated the status of the mannequin astronaut it launched into space.
In a tweet, the aerospace company says 'Starman' has already passed Mars.
SpaceX says its mannequin is headed to a "restaurant at the end of the universe."
'Starman' was launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida in February.
Starman’s current location. Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe. pic.twitter.com/Ty5m8IjJpE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 3, 2018
The mannequin is riding in the driver's seat of a Tesla Roadster.
SpaceX says this trip will help test the SpaceX space suit and prepare for human flights.
TRENDING NOW:
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted
- Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller's cause of death revealed
- Lowe's announces plans to close more than 50 stores in US, Canada
- VIDEO: Customers buy out doughnut shop daily so owner can take care of ailing wife
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}