PITTSBURGH - An unusually violent day in Pittsburgh ended with seven people shot in four different incidents, although police say the events are not related.
Aaron Martin is talking to investigators who say one weekend of violence is not indicative of a growing trend, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
During a Monday news conference, Police Chief Scott Schubert said the incidents were not related and they don’t appear to connected to gang activity.
All four shootings happened within 24 hours, beginning early Sunday morning.
Police announced the arrest of Lamont Pendleton, 40, for his role in a shooting early Monday morning in the Bedford Dwellings in the Hill District.
Police also have identified two suspects involved in a shooting in Homewood early Sunday morning.
Schubert said that information is being reviewed by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.
No arrests have been made in a shooting on Broad Street in East Liberty that sent four people to the hospital Sunday night. There were also few details on a 63-year-old woman found shot to death in her car in Lincoln-Lemington.
