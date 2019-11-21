PITTSBURGH - A special council on gun violence came to Pittsburgh on Thursday in an effort to solve the country’s mass shooting problem.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 372 mass shootings so far this year in the U.S., injuring 1,500 hundred people and killing 420.
Just over a year after the Tree of Life shooting, state leaders are trying to make sure a tragedy like that never happens again.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Gov. Tom Wolf and his special council held a hearing at the University of Pittsburgh’s campus on combating mass shootings.
“This is an opportunity for us to come out here to get feedback to get testimony from various perspectives,” said Mike Pennington, a member of the Pa. Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
The council heard from police, medical experts and victim advocates on issues like identifying threats, the short and long-term impacts of mass shootings and how to support victims.
The special council plans to use Thursday’s feedback to develop recommendations on reducing gun violence in the state.
The commission is looking for public input as well. You can find more information here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Flames shoot from roof of restaurant in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh
- NFL reduces suspension for Maurkice Pouncey following brawl during Browns game
- Man found guilty in deadly attack on cab driver in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}