Special prosecutor will focus on opioid cases in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington County is fighting the opioid epidemic by adding a special prosecutor just to combat synthetic opioids.
A nationwide program is going after the hardest hit areas and Washington County was chosen as one area to target.
District Attorney Gene Vittone and his team work to try drug arrests in federal court where there are mandatory minimum sentences for dealers.
