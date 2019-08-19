DUQUESNE, Pa. - Tips on Facebook lead to a traffic stop that turned up drugs and cash, according to police.
Duquesne police found $15,000 in cash, along with 13 bags of marijuana, a scale and a few cell phones.
The car was stopped for speeding Sunday morning along Route 837.
Officers were in the area after getting messages on social media from neighbors fed up with crime.
