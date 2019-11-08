MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Spirit Airlines announced this week that they would add a second daily flight between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.
According to a release on Pittsburgh International Airport's website, the airline will begin offering two flights per day to Los Angeles International Airport starting April 22. The new flight will give travelers the option of leaving for the West Coast at 5:30 p.m. EST, in addition to the current flight that leaves at 6 a.m.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts
- Roaches, more than a dozen other health violations found at popular Pittsburgh restaurant
- Part of busy North Hills road closed after water main break
- RAW VIDEO: Snow covering roads in Cranberry Township
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}