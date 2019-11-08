  • Spirit adding another flight to Los Angeles

    By: Luke Torrance

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Spirit Airlines announced this week that they would add a second daily flight between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles.

    According to a release on Pittsburgh International Airport's website, the airline will begin offering two flights per day to Los Angeles International Airport starting April 22. The new flight will give travelers the option of leaving for the West Coast at 5:30 p.m. EST, in addition to the current flight that leaves at 6 a.m.

