    PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County officials said the Round Hill spray park is shut down due a high level of bacteria in the water that "exceeds Health Department regulations." 

    Agency officials said they closed the spray park "out of an abundance of caution" so it can be cleaned and treated through the weekend. 

    The park will reopen when the water quality standards are met, according to county officials.

