PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County officials said the Round Hill spray park is shut down due a high level of bacteria in the water that "exceeds Health Department regulations."
The Round Hill Park spray park has been closed due to a bacteria count in the water that exceeds Health Department regulations.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 2, 2019
Out of an abundance of caution, the spray pad is closed for additional treatment and cleaning through Monday, August 5. pic.twitter.com/0cs5cKXXuW
Agency officials said they closed the spray park "out of an abundance of caution" so it can be cleaned and treated through the weekend.
The spray park will reopen upon verification that the regulatory water quality standards are met.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 2, 2019
Should the spray park open earlier than expected, we will provide notification via Allegheny Alerts and the County Parks’ social media channels.
The park will reopen when the water quality standards are met, according to county officials.
