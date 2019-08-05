0 Spray park closure extended due to high levels of bacteria

PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County officials said the Round Hill spray park is shut down due a high level of bacteria in the water that "exceeds Health Department regulations."

Agency officials said they closed the spray park "out of an abundance of caution" so it can be cleaned and treated through the weekend.

On Monday, Allegheny County tweeted the park will remain closed through Tuesday for additional treatments and cleaning.

The Round Hill spray park is closed due to a bacteria count in the water that exceeds Health Department regulations. Out of an abundance of caution, the spray pad is closed for additional treatment and cleaning Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 5, 2019

The park will reopen when the water quality standards are met, according to county officials.

The spray park will reopen upon verification that the regulatory water quality standards are met.



Should the spray park open earlier than expected, we will provide notification via Allegheny Alerts and the County Parks' social media channels. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 2, 2019

Park officials said they added more chlorine into the system and have taken several other measures to clean out the bacteria. They said coliform bacteria can be found "in the digestive tracts of animals and humans and found in their wastes."

Park officials also emphasized that most of this type of bacteria in the water does not cause disease.

