PITTSBURGH - Crews are battling a smoky house fire along Voskamp Street in Spring Garden.
Here’s a look at the scene. Arson investigators are here. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/um387xYhlm— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 14, 2019
Channel 11's Amy Hudak just got there and said flames are still showing on the roof.
Arson investigators are on scene.
This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details.
