0 Spring Hill homes still condemned after February landslide

PITTSBURGH - An 89-year-old woman is among those who have been unable to return to their homes in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood after a February landslide.

Homes on Kenzig Avenue and Goehring Street were condemned after the landslide. Only one has since been deemed safe. Five others remain condemned.

Collapsed trees and a toppled gazebo are among the damage left behind in Bernice Strahler’s backyard.

“I heard a boom, and when I looked out, my backyard was full,” Strahler said as she described the landslide.

Months later, Strahler and her neighbors are still waiting to get back home.

“We haven’t talked to anyone from the city for how long? Weeks,” Strahler said.

Spokesman Timothy McNulty said officials want to let people back into their homes “as soon as possible” -- once they’ve been deemed safe.

“The slide is still moving and dangerous. We are working with geologists to survey the slope and design a solution,” McNulty said.

Strahler is ready to return to her home of 60 years.

“Just tell me when I can clean my yard up and I can go back in my house, you know? Or can’t I?” Strahler said.

