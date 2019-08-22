  • Man in grave condition, woman charged after shooting in Spring Hill

    PITTSBURGH - A man is in grave condition and a woman is being questioned after a shooting Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, police said.

    Multiple shots were fired shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the area of Rhine Street, police said. Officers were alerted to the shots by a ShotSpotter notification.

    The 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and officers provided aid to him until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical/grave condition, according to authorities.

    The ShotSpotter system and cameras in the area were used to identify a suspect vehicle and a woman who police said is a person of interest.

    Judith White, 32, of Spring Hill, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and a gun violation. She is currently being held at Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

