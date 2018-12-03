  • Springdale High School on lockdown after threat

    SPRINGDALE, Pa. - Springdale Junior-Senior High School is currently on lockdown after an anonymous threat, according to the Allegheny Valley School District's Facebook page. 

    District officials said police are at the building as a precaution.

    An investigation is currently underway.

    Additional information will be released when it's available, the district said. 

