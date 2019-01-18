  • Car on side after crash in Squirrel Hill

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Emergency responders are on the scene of a car crash in Squirrel Hill.

    Download the WPXI News App for breaking alerts from your community

    Chopper 11 is over the scene at the intersection of Forbes Ave. and Murdoch Street. One car is on its side. It's unclear if other vehicles were involved.

    This is a breaking story. We’re live on Channel 11 News NOW with the latest details.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories