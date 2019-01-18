PITTSBURGH - Emergency responders are on the scene of a car crash in Squirrel Hill.
Chopper 11 is over the scene at the intersection of Forbes Ave. and Murdoch Street. One car is on its side. It's unclear if other vehicles were involved.
This is a breaking story. We’re live on Channel 11 News NOW with the latest details.
