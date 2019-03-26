  • Building evacuated after gas leak

    PITTSBURGH - A building in Squirrel Hill was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak.

    Crews were called to the building along Murray Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.

    Emergency crews told Channel 11 there were only a few people inside the building at the time.  

    The building houses Murray Bartley Professional Building and Sichuan Gourmet. 

    Peoples Gas working to repair the leak. 

