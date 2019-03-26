PITTSBURGH - A building in Squirrel Hill was evacuated Tuesday morning because of a gas leak.
Crews were called to the building along Murray Avenue just after 7:30 a.m.
Emergency crews told Channel 11 there were only a few people inside the building at the time.
Building along Murray Ave in Squirrel Hill evacuated due to gas leak. Gas company on the way. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/haA0nwr3vx— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) March 26, 2019
The building houses Murray Bartley Professional Building and Sichuan Gourmet.
Peoples Gas working to repair the leak.
