  • Lights, cameras partially out in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A power issue has caused lights and cameras inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to go out.

    "Due to malfunctioning electrical equipment,  half the lights are out in each direction of the Squirrel Hill Tunnels (I-376 Parkway East).  Please use caution if traveling in this area," a statement from PennDOT said.

    The cause of the issue isn't clear, but around 5:30 p.m. PennDOT reported fire department activity in the area of the tunnel.

    This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for the latest updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories