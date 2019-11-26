PITTSBURGH - A power issue has caused lights and cameras inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to go out.
"Due to malfunctioning electrical equipment, half the lights are out in each direction of the Squirrel Hill Tunnels (I-376 Parkway East). Please use caution if traveling in this area," a statement from PennDOT said.
Pitch black inside Squirrel Hill Tunnel. This is the inbound side. Some reserve/generator lights appear to be on near the the end of the tunnel. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/M4S8d4nglm— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) November 26, 2019
The cause of the issue isn't clear, but around 5:30 p.m. PennDOT reported fire department activity in the area of the tunnel.
Fire department activity on I-376 westbound between Exit 77 - Edgewood/Swissvale and Exit 74 - Squirrel Hill/Homestead. There is a traffic disruption.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 26, 2019
This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News NOW for the latest updates.
